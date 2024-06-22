People bearing double brunt of unemployment, price rise: Jairam Ramesh

Vegetable prices rose 27.3 per cent in May, while the inflation rate accelerated for cereals (8.7 per cent), eggs (7.6 per cent), fruits (6.7 per cent) as well as pulses. With prices rising 17.14 per cent in May, pulses have now completed a year of over 10 per cent inflation.

"Amid rising unemployment, people are being hit doubly by high inflation. For how long will the public bear the brunt?" Ramesh said.

While retail inflation has now been below 6 per cent since September 2023, it is still far from the Reserve Bank of India's 4 per cent target. The RBI expects retail inflation to average 4.5 per cent this year and has projected an average of 4.9 per cent for the April-June quarter. With April and May inflation coming in slightly below that, the price rise may likely resurge to over 5 per cent this month.