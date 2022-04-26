People, businessmen aghast over worst-ever' power, water crisis in Jammu

The protesters briefly blocked the roads demanding restoration of water supply and an end to unscheduled power cuts.



We have raised the issue of acute water shortage with the concerned department time and again but no action is being taken which is very unfortunate, a resident of Waliabad locality of Sidhra said.



Jammu Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta said the first priority of the corporation is to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply to the consumers.



We are aware of the problems and are making steps As far as the water crisis are concerned, the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) will work with the Public Health Engineering department to ensure water supply to every household in the city, he said.



There are shortcomings which are being taken care of. Lakhs of gallons of water is leaked and wasted, while the water lifting pumps have not been upgraded for the past two decades, he said, adding the corporation will work overtime to fulfill the dream of har ghar nal ka jal' as envisioned by the prime minister.



Even as the power development department is out of the ambit of the corporation, Gupta said he will not hesitate to reach out to the union ministry of power to request for additional supply to overcome the present crisis.



We will take up the issue with the Lt Governor and the concerned department as the power supply is required to lift water and provide it to the consumers, he said.



Apni Party activists led by Jammu provincial president Manjit Singh staged a protest demonstration outside the PDD Chief Engineer's office here against the unscheduled curtailment of the electricity.



As the electricity supply has remained irregular with eight hours long power cuts, the water supply, industrial sector and farmers and other sectors have adversely affected, Singh said.



He appealed to the administration to take immediate corrective measures to supply adequate electricity to the consumers.