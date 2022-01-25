People entering Sikkim need to produce negative RT-PCR test report

A Home department notification issued on Monday said in case a person cannot produce an RT-PCR negative test report he/she has to undergo a rapid antigen test at all entry check posts and Pakyong Airport.

It said officials of the Government of India on official tours, Army personnel on duty, officers of the state government on official tours and election duty shall be exempted from this requirement.

Drivers/conductors/helpers of commercial and passenger vehicles who commute daily shall be exempted.