People facing 'Ravana' in form of unemployment, inflation; we are fighting for truth: Priyanka

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday, 20 October, said people are facing Ravana in the form of unemployment and inflation. "In the battle against falsehood, we are fighting for the truth," she asserted,

Her remarks were made to reporters as she attended the Ramlila event at the Red Fort grounds in Delhi, where she offered prayers to Lord Ram and sought his blessings.

"This is not an occasion for us to engage in politics, so I will not give any specific message to the government. I would just say that today, the entire public is facing what can be described as a form of Ravana—unemployment, rising inflation," Priyanka Gandhi said.

The battle between truth and falsehood continues even today, she said.

"We are fighting for the truth, and we will always continue to fight," Priyanka Gandhi said.

The Congress general secretary participated in the Ramleela Mahotsav and the Ravana 'dahan'.