People filmed instead of helping: Family of 13-year-old killed by speeding SUV in Delhi

As 13-year-old Murshid lay bleeding on the side of a busy south Delhi road in his school uniform beside his mangled bicycle, writhing in pain and calling for help, passersby stood still, some watching, others holding up their phones to record. No one came forward to help their boy, his family alleges.

Moments earlier, the Class 8 student had returned home from school after writing an exam. He asked his elder sister, Tarana, for Rs 20 to buy samosas for the two of them.

"A little later, some of his friends came running to tell me that he had been hit by a Thar. The driver didn’t stop; he ran over my brother twice," she said with her voice trembling.

As she was screaming for her brother, standing beside her grieving parents and the neighbours who gathered near their house to console the family, she said, "People were standing there recording videos and filming instead of helping him. He was writhing in pain for 15 to 20 minutes before he died. He was just 13 years old. He did not deserve that."

Police said a PCR call about the accident near the Indian Oil petrol pump in Vasant Kunj was received on Wednesday afternoon. A team reached the spot and found the boy unconscious beside his damaged bicycle. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The driver fled with the vehicle, officials said.