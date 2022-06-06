People in Kashmir suffering but 'king' busy with celebrations: Sena's jibe at PM Modi over targeted killings

"While Kashmiri people are suffering, the king is busy in celebrations," the party said in a reference to the eighth year celebrations of the Modi government.



The Sena said while the party (BJP) derived a political mileage from the surgical strikes, the situation in Kashmir has worsened and Hindus are still being killed.



It seems the BJP is made of a different element, the editorial said.



"These people blare their throats out over Hindutva and nationalism. But they keep mum when Hindus are in real danger. The BJP and the Centre are quiet over the killings of Hindus in the Valley," it said.



"Where did the bombs of surgical strike explode?" the Sena asked.