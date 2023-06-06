People in power at Centre don't like criticism: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday targeted the BJP and its leaders, saying those in power at the Centre do not like criticism.

He also said Congress leaders and workers are being portrayed in such a way as if they are not Hindus.

Gehlot was addressing the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Agricultural Products Trade Building of Rajasthan Food Trade Association in Jaipur.

"A magnificent corridor of Rupees 100 crore will be built in the Govind Devji temple. There is no shortage. But we, the Congress people, are being portrayed in such a way as if we are not Hindus at all. This is unfair," he said. The corridor project is being built at the Govind Devji temple in Jaipur.