People of Bihar didn't have any expectations from Budget: Tejashwi

With Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the last full Budget before next year's Lok Sabha elections in the Parliament on Wednesday, RJD leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, said the people of the state didn't have any expectations from the Union Budget.



"The BJP leaders have been cheating right from the beginning. They have not fulfilled any of their promises, neither in the state, nor in the country. So no one had any expectations from the Budget," Tejashwi Yadav said.