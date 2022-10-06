People panicked after 'tremors' felt in Karnataka town

They had felt the tremors for three to four seconds. Tehsildar Kaviraj has stated that he has been informed that tremors were felt for two times in Shiralakoppa town. But, there is no official confirmation in this regard.



The District Commissioner and the State Weather Department has been informed about the earthquake. Once the report comes out in this regard, there will be more clarity.



District Commissioner of Shivamogga, Selvamani R stated that there is no need to panic as no report of earthquake is being confirmed. The information is being sought in this regard and news which is being circulated on social media is incorrect, he stated.