People ruling country spreading hatred, dividing people: Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Central government by saying the people ruling the country are spreading anger and hatred, and dividing the nation.



Speaking at the inauguration of a building of Mukkam Muslim Orphanage in Kozhikode, the Congress MP said the result of the anger spread by the government reflects on the economy --- the increasing level of unemployment and sky-rocketing prices of commodities.



"Today, it is clear that people ruling our country are spreading anger, spreading hatred and dividing the country. You can see the result of the anger spread by our government. You can see what has happened to our economy, look at the level of unemployment, the skyrocketing prices," said Rahul Gandhi, who was on a two-day visit to Kerala.