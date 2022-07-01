People should work together to maintain unity: Amartya Sen

Expressing concern over the current state of affairs in India, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, who was in the city on Thursday, said people should work towards maintaining unity.



He also said that divisions should not be made on religious lines.



"I think if someone asks me if I'm scared of something, I would say yes'. There is a reason to be afraid now. The current situation in the country has become a cause for fear," the celebrated economist said at the inauguration of Amartya Research Centre in Salt Lake area.