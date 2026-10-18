‘People wanted to get out but couldn’t’: Witness recounts Kolkata puja stampede

A local resident described visitors struggling to escape the packed Chorbagan pandal as heavy rain and incoming crowds intensified the crush.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari confirmed 19 people were killed and 25 injured, with one remaining critical.

Bengal has announced Rs 25 lakh and a job for each bereaved family, along with Rs 5 lakh and full treatment costs for every injured person.

Visitors trapped inside Kolkata’s Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal struggled to escape as heavy rain drove more people into the already crowded venue, a local resident said, recounting the chaos surrounding Saturday’s stampede.

Prem Gupta, who lives near the pandal on Muktarambabu Street in north Kolkata, said the pressure intensified as people continued entering from outside despite the lack of space inside.

“Suffocation set in; people wanted to get out but couldn’t,” Gupta told IANS.

Gupta said he had been attending an event elsewhere when he learnt of the stampede. Having distributed VIP passes to several visitors, he subsequently heard their accounts of announcements asking people to leave the premises as the emergency unfolded.