People will have to rebel if BJP gives 'ghar ghar ED' call: Shiv Sena

Notably, the ED on Tuesday attached properties linked to Sena MP and Saamana's executive editor Sanjay Raut.



The ED had in the past arrested two ministers in the MVA government- Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik- on the charge of money laundering while the transactions of some MLAs of the Sena, which heads the MVA government, are also being probed by the Central agency.



The Sena also said that dubbing voters "corrupt" is an insult to the people of Kolhapur, known for the progressive outlook of people who are rooted in tradition.



The BJP should know the history of Kolhapur and its people before threatening them, Sena said, adding that the ED will have to open a separate office in Kolhapur if it were to probe voters.