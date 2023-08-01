Peoples alliance for Gupkar declaration heading for quiet burial?

What previously were described as chinks in the Gupkar Alliance of like-minded mainstream political parties of J&K, have now become gaping holes in the political alliance.

The alliance was formed post August 5, 2019 in the aftermath of Article 370 abrogation and downgrading of the state of J&K into a union territory.

While other smaller political parties like the Awami National Conference (ANC) joined the alliance, its main constituents were the National Conference (NC) headed by former chief minister, Dr. Farooq Abdullah and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) headed by another former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti. Dr. Farooq Abdullah was designated as the head of the new amalgam called Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration.

It stood for restoration of Article 370, Article 35A and statehood for J&K. Seen politically diametrically opposed to each other, the coming together of the arch rivals, the NC and the PDP was described as closing ranks among Valley centric political parties for the ‘greater good of the people of J&K’.