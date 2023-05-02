Petition filed against self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastri in Bihar

Meanwhile, BJP leader and union minister Giriraj Singh has come out in support of Shastri and dared Bihar govt to stop Dhirendra Shastri's Patna visit.

"The organisers of the event had applied for space in Gandhi Maidan, which the district administration refused. The state government led by Nitish Kumar gave space to the Muslim community for prayers during EID, but it has denied space to a Hindu saint in Gandhi Maidan," Singh said.



"The Bihar government may have denied Shastri space in Gandhi Maidan, but no one can dare to stop from him landing in Patna for a religious programme," Singh said.



Earlier, RJD leaders Tej Pratap Yadav, Jagadanand Singh, Vrisan Patel and Surendra Ram had objected to Shastri's visit to Patna.

