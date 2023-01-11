Petition filed in SC against Bihar govt's move to conduct caste survey

A petition was filed before the Supreme Court on Tuesday against the Bihar government's decision to conduct a caste survey in the state, claiming it was against basic structure of the Constitution.



The petition, which is likely to come up for hearing in the coming days, alleged that the notification was "discriminatory and unconstitutional."



The public interest litigation (PIL), filed by advocate Barun Kumar Sinha, sought quashing of the notification issued by deputy secretary, government of Bihar, in respect of conducting a caste survey in the state and to restrain the authorities concerned from conducting the exercise.