Petitions filed by Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to be heard by five-judge constitution bench

The Supreme Court on Tuesday referred the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, raising several constitutional questions related to defection, merger and disqualification, to a five-judge constitution bench.

The top court ordered the listing of petitions before the constitution bench on Thursday and directed the Election Commission not to pass any orders on Shinde faction's plea that it be considered as the 'real Shiv Sena' and granted the party's poll symbol.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said the batch of petitions raise important constitutional issues relating to the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution pertaining to disqualification, powers of the Speaker and Governor and judicial review.