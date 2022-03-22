Petrol, diesel price up 80 paise a litre; Rs 50 hike in LPG rates

Petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday were hiked by 80 paise a litre each while domestic cooking gas prices were increased by Rs 50 per cylinder, ending a over four and half month election-related hiatus in rate revision, sources said.



Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 96.21 per litre as against Rs 95.41 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 86.67 per litre to Rs 87.47.



A 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 949.50 in the national capital.