'Pettiness and Vengeance': Congress slams govt over renaming of Nehru Memorial Museum

The Congress on Friday hit out at the government over renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society in New Delhi as Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society, calling it a "petty act" and asserting that legacies don't get erased by renaming buildings.

Nearly a year after the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya was inaugurated on the premises of the Teen Murti Bhavan, the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society (NMML) has been renamed as Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society.

In a special meeting of the NMML, it was resolved to change its name to Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society, the Culture Ministry said Friday.

Reacting to the development, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said this shows the "low mentality and dictatorial attitude" of the BJP-RSS as they can never reduce the huge contribution of Nehru, whom he described as the architect of modern India.