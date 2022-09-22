PFI national executive member taken into custody by NIA from Coimbatore

It is to be noted that this is the largest raid being carried out across the country against the Popular Front of India.



It is learned that the All India President of the Popular Front of India, O.M.A Salam, and its National General Secretary, Elamaram Kareem have been taken into custody in Kozhikode, North Kerala.



The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was giving the necessary security to the NIA sleuths during the raids.