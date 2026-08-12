Phone found in Prajwal Revanna’s barrack; Bengaluru jail officer suspended
Around 10 phones, chargers and a pen drive were recovered, renewing concerns over security lapses inside the prison
Security concerns at Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison have resurfaced after a mobile phone was recovered from the barrack of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is serving a life sentence in a rape and sex-video case.
The phone was found during a nearly six-hour search operation conducted by Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Tuesday across the barracks of several high-profile inmates, including actor Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and Revanna.
Around 10 mobile phones, along with chargers and a pen drive, were reportedly recovered during the operation, putting the spotlight once again on the presence of prohibited devices inside the high-security facility.
Phone found under Revanna’s bed
The Android mobile phone was reportedly discovered hidden beneath Revanna’s bed. His barrack was shared with another convict, Pratap Rai.
Following the recovery, Parappana Agrahara police registered an FIR and launched an investigation into how the prohibited device entered the prison and who was using it.
Rai has been named accused No. 1 and Revanna accused No. 2 in the case. Investigators are examining whether the phone was being used by either of the two inmates and are probing its source.
The raid comes amid growing concerns over the availability of banned items inside the prison and allegations that influential inmates may be receiving preferential treatment.
Prison officials face action
The latest recovery has also triggered action against prison officials.
DGP Alok Kumar ordered disciplinary measures following the alleged security lapse. Assistant superintendent Eeranna Rangapur was suspended for alleged dereliction of duty, while jail superintendent Anshu Kumar was served a show-cause notice seeking an explanation.
Officials have also raised questions over Revanna allegedly not wearing the prescribed white prison uniform, adding another layer to concerns about whether special privileges are being extended to high-profile inmates.
The development comes just days after prison authorities searched the barracks on 6 August, reportedly without finding a mobile phone in Revanna’s possession.
Authorities are now trying to trace how the device reached the barrack and identify the person who supplied it. Officials have also reportedly warned that Revanna could be moved to another barrack if the source of the phone remains unclear.
The incident has once again cast a harsh spotlight on security inside Bengaluru’s central prison, which has previously faced allegations of preferential treatment for influential prisoners.
With IANS inputs