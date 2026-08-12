Phone found in Prajwal Revanna’s barrack; Bengaluru jail officer suspended

Security concerns at Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison have resurfaced after a mobile phone was recovered from the barrack of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is serving a life sentence in a rape and sex-video case.

The phone was found during a nearly six-hour search operation conducted by Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Tuesday across the barracks of several high-profile inmates, including actor Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and Revanna.

Around 10 mobile phones, along with chargers and a pen drive, were reportedly recovered during the operation, putting the spotlight once again on the presence of prohibited devices inside the high-security facility.

Phone found under Revanna’s bed

The Android mobile phone was reportedly discovered hidden beneath Revanna’s bed. His barrack was shared with another convict, Pratap Rai.

Following the recovery, Parappana Agrahara police registered an FIR and launched an investigation into how the prohibited device entered the prison and who was using it.

Rai has been named accused No. 1 and Revanna accused No. 2 in the case. Investigators are examining whether the phone was being used by either of the two inmates and are probing its source.