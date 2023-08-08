Photo Story: Youth Congress holds protest against Modi govt over Manipur violence

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday, August 8, held a protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, against the Centre over several issues, including the violence in Manipur, inflation and unemployment.

Announcing the protest on Twitter, the IYC said that the 'Bharat Bachao Sansad Gherao' [Save India; Gather Around The Parliament] protest aims to "fight against the riot culture, to ensure peace & harmony across India."The