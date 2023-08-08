Photo Story: Youth Congress holds protest against Modi govt over Manipur violence
The 'Bharat Bachao Sansad Gherao' [Save India; Gather Around The Parliament] protest aimed at fighting against the riot culture, ensuring peace and harmony across India
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday, August 8, held a protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, against the Centre over several issues, including the violence in Manipur, inflation and unemployment.
Announcing the protest on Twitter, the IYC said that the 'Bharat Bachao Sansad Gherao' [Save India; Gather Around The Parliament] protest aims to "fight against the riot culture, to ensure peace & harmony across India."The
Led by the IYC president Srinivas BV, protestors raised slogans against the Centre. They were later detained by the Delhi police.
Congress leaders, including Pawan Khera, Alka Lamba and Supriya Shrinate, were also present at the protest.
''This is a call to save Manipur from the violence that has been unleashed under the nose of the BJP government,'' the protesters said as they painted themselves in Indian flag colours and put out a message of 'Save Manipur'.
As the protest gained momentum, Delhi Police was seen removing the IYC workers and clearing the protest site.