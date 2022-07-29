Phulwari Sharif case: NIA conducts raids in Bihar, recovers digital devices

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has found digital devices and various incriminating materials during the raids it conducted on Thursday at multiple locations in Bihar in connection with the Phulwari Sharif case.

The raids were conducted in Patna, Darbhanga, East Champaran, Nalanda and Madhubani districts of Bihar

The case was initially registered on July 12 with Police Station Phulwari Sharif, and later on, after getting directions of the MHA, the NIA re-registered the case on July 22 under sections 120, 120B, 121, 121A, 153A, 153-B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code

The Bihar police had made several arrests in this connection and had identified around 26 suspects.

On Thursday, the NIA in a statement said that multiple teams have raided 10 locations of suspects in Patna, East Champaran, Darbhanga, Madhubani and Nalanda districts.

The statement added that the operatives are suspected to be associated with PFI in the anti-national activities.

The raids on July 14 in the Phulwari Sharif area in Patna had led to the seizure of documents about the radical group PFI's 'Mission 2047' for making India an Islamic state.

In the suspected terror module case, the security agencies had first arrested Athar Parvez, Mohammad Jalaluddin and Arman Malik. During questioning, they have revealed the names of Margoob and Shabbir.

A team of NIA on Thursday reached house of Nuruddin Jungi at his native place located in Urdu Bazar locality in Darbhanga district.

Another team raided the house of Riyaz alias Maroof in his house of Kuaw village under Chakia police station in East Champaran district.

Riyaz is considered as master trainer in the PFI camps organised at various places including in Phulwari Sharif.

Margoob was allegedly running a social networking group called 'Ghazwa-E-Hind', and was connected with the youth of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The investigators claimed that Athar Parvez was associated with banned organisation Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), and his brother Manzar Alam was involved in the 2013 serial bomb blast in the Gandhi Maidan rally of then Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi.

Mohammad Jalaluddin also has some connections with the SIMI.

During the raid, some objectionable documents which indicated that they were involved in brainwashing the Muslim youth were also recovered. They were also working on Mission 2047 of the Popular Front of India (PFI) to make India a Muslim country.

Parvez is said to be member of the SIMI and he had been providing training to youths.

The police has claimed that they had tried to execute terror strike during Modi's rally.