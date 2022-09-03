'PIL against Places of Worship Act, devious design to keep alive communal issues': plea in SC

Defending the Act, the application said the very purpose of the Act is to enable citizens to exercise their right to freedom of religion as enshrined in Article 25-28 in a peaceful manner. "The Act does so equally for all the religions by providing for equal protection to places of worship of all the religions. Thus, it is in consonance with the secular character of the Constitution which is a basic feature of the Constitution", it added.

The application said the Act contributes towards equal treatment of all religions and enables free practice and profession of religion; thus, the Act enforces non-retrogression of one of the foundational features of constitutionalism i.e. secularism.

"That the plea of the Petitioner to invalidate Places of Worship Act and allow conversion (or re-conversion) of certain places through suits, petitions or otherwise is thus not only antithetical to the fundamental values and express provisions of the Constitution but undoes the civilisational gains of humanity in terms of secularism being a sine qua non of peaceful and progressive society", said the application.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has also moved the Supreme Court to become party to a petition challenging the validity of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

In March last year, the apex court had issued a notice to the Centre on Upadhyay's petition alleging that the law violated Article 25 (right to practice and propagate religion) and Article 26 (right to manage religious affairs) of the Constitution, besides being discriminatory by barring religious communities from approaching courts to restore their places of worship.