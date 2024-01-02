PIL filed in SC challenges legislation by Parliament on appointment of CEC, ECs

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking an injunction against the implementation of the Chief Election Commissioner and the other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Condition of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023 -- which excludes the Chief Justice of India from the process of appointment of top officials of the Election Commission.

The plea challenges the recent gazette notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice providing that the CEC and the ECs will be appointed by the President of India on the recommendation of a Selection Committee consisting of the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a Union Cabinet Minister to be nominated by the Prime Minister.

The petition filed by a Noida-based lawyer seeks a direction to the Union of India for implementing an independent and transparent system of selection constituting a neutral and independent selection committee for appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners (ECs).

Further, it seeks directions to set aside the gazette notification issued by the Union government on 28 December, 2023 and to include the Chief Justice of India in the selection committee for the appointment of the CEC and ECs.