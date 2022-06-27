PIL in Bombay HC seeks 'return to work' by rebel Ministers, MLAs

The PIL also has demanded "appropriate action" against Shinde, the other Ministers "for omission of duties and moral wrongs committed" leading to disrespect towards public rights and good governance.



The PIL was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and is likely to come up for hearing soon, Sarode told IANS.



The petitioners have also asked for directions to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other officials to "submit a detailed plan of assurance" mentioning the process of governance in the absence of so many Ministers.



The group of petitioners are: Utpal B. Chandawar, Abhijit V. Ghule-Patil, Neelima Medha K. Kulkarni, S. Vartak, Hemant M. Karnik, Manali M. Gupte and Madhavi Kulkarni.



The respondents are: Shinde, the group of rebels comprising Ministers and MLAs, the State of Maharashtra, and the state Presidents of Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.



The petition points out how the people in the state are feeling neglected and voiceless, who at many times meek viewers of the (ongoing) political drama, because "they cannot do anything to change the situation of what happens between two elections".



It highlighted the duty of all elected/appointed representatives to the legislative Assembly or Parliament not to disturb or create nuisance in 'Constitutional Governance' for their personal gain or ego' and not upset the basic expectations related to governance due to 'power politics'.