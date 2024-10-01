PIL in Delhi HC against detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk

A public interest litigation was filed in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 1 October, against the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and several others at the Delhi border.

The matter was mentioned for listing before a bench of chief justice Manmohan and justice Tushar Rao Gedela by the counsel for the petitioner.

Refusing to list the matter today itself, the court agreed to list the matter for hearing on 3 October, if it is in order by 3:30 pm.