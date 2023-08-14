PIL in Delhi HC against DU's decision to consider CLAT '23 scores for admission to law courses

A PIL on Monday came up before the Delhi High Court against Delhi University's (DU) decision to consider Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 scores for admission to its newly introduced five-year integrated law courses.

The PIL, filed by law student Prince Singh from the DU's Law Faculty, demands the implementation of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for admission.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had mandated CUET for central universities' undergraduate admissions, while DU has chosen to use CLAT scores for its law courses.

The PIL argues that this creates a separate category of students eligible for admission.