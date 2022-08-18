PIL in Delhi HC challenges permission given to Sikhs to carry kirpan in domestic flights

Recently, a similar plea was moved before the Supreme Court by the Hindu Sena which stated: "The liberty granted to the Sikh passengers/ employees/stakeholders vide the said order appears to be absolute without any consideration for the safety and security of the fellow passengers and employees as stated order does not provide any provision to ascertain that whether the person carrying kirpan in the high security areas like airport and aircraft is an actual Sikh or an imposter with intention to misuse the above liberty."



It had contended that the freedom given to Sikh passengers is arbitrary and violation of Article 14 and Article 15 with respect to the discrimination made on the basis of religion, as any non-Sikh person is not allowed to carry any object that could be potential threat to the co-passengers.