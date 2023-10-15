PIL in Delhi High Court calls for conjugal visits as a fundamental human right

Several studies have emphasised that provision of conjugal rights to the inmates are a part of their basic needs and so rightly derives validation from Maslow's hierarchy of needs which includes reproduction/ intimacy/ sexual intercourse as one of the basic needs of an individual.

Various researches have shown conjugal visits reduce frequency of prison riots and sexual crimes while moving prisoners towards reformation and good behaviour.

A petition filed in the Delhi High Court has said that conjugal visits, away from the scrutiny of prison officials, are a "fundamental right".

Citing practices in several other countries, the Delhi government told the court that a proposal regarding prisoners' rights to seek conjugal visits has been forwarded to the state's home department.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula was hearing a petition urging the Delhi government and DG (Prisons) to make suitable arrangements in jails for conjugal visits by prisoners' spouses.

Prisoner rights are internationally recognised by the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, etc.