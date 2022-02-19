PIL in SC seeks steps to regulate poll manifesto, make them legally enforceable

A Public Interest Litigation has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Centre and the Election Commission to take steps to regulate poll manifesto and make political parties accountable for promises made therein.

Filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the PIL seeks direction to the Election Commission to seize the poll symbol and deregister/derecognise the political parties that fail to fulfil their promises made in manifesto.

The plea, filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, contended that the Centre and the ECI have not taken steps to regulate political parties' manifesto.

"Petitioner submits that election manifesto is a vision document to achieve the particular goals if the political party gets elected. It is a published declaration of the intentions, motives and views of the political party and government...

"The political parties must refrain from giving exaggerated promises as it may burden the public money kept in state funds, during times of financial distress. It also agreed that not all promises are corrupt, but many are and so guidelines must be given by election commission," the plea said.