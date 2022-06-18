PIL in Supreme Court seeks to examine Agnipath scheme's impact on national security

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking for an expert committee under a former apex court judge to examine the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, and its impact on national security and the Army.

In the plea, petitioner Vishal Tiwari also sought setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to enquire about the violent protests that have emerged against the scheme and about the damage caused to public property including Railways.

The petitioner further sought a status report on the violent protests. "Since its launch, the country is facing severe and uncontrolled mass violence and protests against the scheme. The concern which rises through this scheme is primarily the length of service i.e. 4 years, which is not reasonable and there remain no pension benefits," the plea stated.