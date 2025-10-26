Pilots' body urges DGCA to withdraw extension of flight duty time for Dreamliner pilots
Airline Pilots’ Association of India has warned that extended duty hours could increase fatigue-related safety risks after the FDP (Flight Duty Period) was extended from 13 hours to 14 hours
The ALPA India (Airline Pilots’ Association of India) on Sunday urged aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to withdraw its decision to extend flight duty time limits for two-pilot operations on Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, warning that the move could increase fatigue-related safety risks.
Under the revised norms, the FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitation) for two-member Dreamliner crews has been raised from 10 hours to 10 hours and 30 minutes, while the FDP (Flight Duty Period) has been extended from 13 hours to 14 hours.
The FDP refers to the duration from when flight crew members report for duty until the aircraft comes to a complete halt at the end of the flight.
In a letter addressed to the regulator, ALPA India said the original CAR (Civil Aviation Requirement) on FDTL was formulated after “extensive research and scientific study on human fatigue and its operational consequences”.
“The present deviation gives the impression that the DGCA is placing greater consideration on operator convenience and commercials rather than prioritising the core objective of flight safety,” the association stated, calling the decision “a matter of grave operational and safety concern.”
The pilots’ body pointed out that the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a directive restricting the recline function of the captain’s seat on Boeing 787 aircraft due to safety concerns, which it said has “had a severe impact on crew rest quality during flight.”
ALPA India, which represents commercial pilots across Indian carriers, urged the regulator to withdraw the extension immediately and conduct a comprehensive fatigue risk assessment in consultation with flight crew representatives before approving any further changes to established limits.
“The regulatory decision appears not only unjustified but also dangerously inconsistent with global safety practices,” it said.
The association further warned that extending flight duty hours instead of mandating augmented crew deployment—particularly “so soon after a recent fatal accident”—raises serious concerns about flight safety priorities.
“Extending duty hours instead of mandating an augmented crew, particularly so soon after a recent fatal accident, raises serious questions about the prioritisation of flight safety over operational costs and convenience,” ALPA said.
On 12 June, an Air India Dreamliner crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad, killing 260 people.
“Operating long routes with restricted rest capability, compounded by adverse weather and night operations, creates a scenario ripe for fatigue-induced errors,” the association’s letter added.
The Tata Group-owned Air India, which operates the Boeing 787 fleet, has not commented on the matter. The DGCA is yet to issue an official response to the pilots’ concerns.
