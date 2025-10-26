Pilots' body urges DGCA to withdraw extension of flight duty time for Dreamliner pilots

The ALPA India (Airline Pilots’ Association of India) on Sunday urged aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to withdraw its decision to extend flight duty time limits for two-pilot operations on Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, warning that the move could increase fatigue-related safety risks.

Under the revised norms, the FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitation) for two-member Dreamliner crews has been raised from 10 hours to 10 hours and 30 minutes, while the FDP (Flight Duty Period) has been extended from 13 hours to 14 hours.

The FDP refers to the duration from when flight crew members report for duty until the aircraft comes to a complete halt at the end of the flight.

In a letter addressed to the regulator, ALPA India said the original CAR (Civil Aviation Requirement) on FDTL was formulated after “extensive research and scientific study on human fatigue and its operational consequences”.

“The present deviation gives the impression that the DGCA is placing greater consideration on operator convenience and commercials rather than prioritising the core objective of flight safety,” the association stated, calling the decision “a matter of grave operational and safety concern.”