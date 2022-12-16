PILs could become an instrument of blackmail, targeting infra projects: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday observed that public interest litigation (PIL) matters could become an instrument of blackmail when it is an issue of an infrastructure project, adding that PILs are being increasingly used to target infrastructure projects.



A bench, headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justice P.S. Narasimha said: "The PILs could become an instrument of blackmail when it is an issue of an infrastructure project. This actually makes a plank to target such projects."



The bench made the observation while declining to entertain a plea against the re-development of a plot of land in Mumbai, saying that the Bombay High Court actually smelled the rat here and this is happening across Delhi, and Mumbai.