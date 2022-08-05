Piped cooking gas price hiked by Rs 2.63 per unit in Delhi NCR

The price of cooking gas piped to household kitchens in the national capital and adjoining cities was hiked by Rs 2.63 per unit on Friday, the second increase in rates in less than two weeks.

Piped cooking gas in Delhi will now cost Rs 50.59 per standard cubic meter, as against Rs 47.96 previously, according to Indraprastha Gas Ltd - the firm that retails CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households in the national capital and adjoining towns.

The increase is to "partially offset the increase in input gas cost," IGL said in a tweet.

This is the second hike in prices in less than two weeks. Rates were last revised on July 26, by Rs 2.1 per scm.

The increase follows the government mandating the use of costlier imported LNG to meet incremental demand. State-owned GAIL averages out the rates of gas produced locally with the imported one before supplying to city gas retailers like IGL.