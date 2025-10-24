Piyush Pandey (1955–2025), maestro who made Indian advertising cool

'India's adman' Piyush Pandey, who redefined advertising in the country by making Hindi mainstream with liberal doses of humour and broke the mould of English-dominated campaigns, died on 24 October after a brief illness.

The news of Pandey’s passing sent shockwaves through the advertising community and beyond. Industry leaders, colleagues, and admirers expressed profound sadness and paid tribute to his towering contributions.

Sir Martin Sorrell, founder of WPP — the parent company of Ogilvy India which Pandey joined in the early 80s and stayed with it for over four decades — said, “Piyush was more than a creative genius; he was a cultural ambassador who brought India’s stories to life in a way that the world could respect and appreciate. We have lost a true legend.”

Some of Pandey’s works for brands like Fevicol, Cadbury and Asian Paints remain masterpieces till date. He stepped down as executive chairman of Ogilvy India in 2023 and took up an advisory role.

Advertising professionals flooded social media platforms with condolences. R. Balki, filmmaker and ad enthusiast, said, “Piyush Pandey was the heartbeat of Indian advertising. His work taught us that creativity rooted in culture is timeless. His absence creates an irreplaceable void.”

Quiz master and fellow Stephanian Siddhartha Basu said in a Facebook post: “Piyush Pandey brought a desi soul, wit, and originality to everything he touched in advertising. From Mile Sur Mera Tumhara and Fevicol to Incredible India and Do Boond Zindagi Ke for polio drops, he reshaped how India spoke to itself. We worked together on the Umeed Se Dugna campaign for KBC and later as co-actors in Madras Café — the same spark of authenticity and humour always shone through.”