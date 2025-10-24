Piyush Pandey (1955–2025), maestro who made Indian advertising cool
Industry mourns passing of creative visionary whose storytelling transformed brands into cultural icons, inspired a generation
'India's adman' Piyush Pandey, who redefined advertising in the country by making Hindi mainstream with liberal doses of humour and broke the mould of English-dominated campaigns, died on 24 October after a brief illness.
The news of Pandey’s passing sent shockwaves through the advertising community and beyond. Industry leaders, colleagues, and admirers expressed profound sadness and paid tribute to his towering contributions.
Sir Martin Sorrell, founder of WPP — the parent company of Ogilvy India which Pandey joined in the early 80s and stayed with it for over four decades — said, “Piyush was more than a creative genius; he was a cultural ambassador who brought India’s stories to life in a way that the world could respect and appreciate. We have lost a true legend.”
Some of Pandey’s works for brands like Fevicol, Cadbury and Asian Paints remain masterpieces till date. He stepped down as executive chairman of Ogilvy India in 2023 and took up an advisory role.
Advertising professionals flooded social media platforms with condolences. R. Balki, filmmaker and ad enthusiast, said, “Piyush Pandey was the heartbeat of Indian advertising. His work taught us that creativity rooted in culture is timeless. His absence creates an irreplaceable void.”
Quiz master and fellow Stephanian Siddhartha Basu said in a Facebook post: “Piyush Pandey brought a desi soul, wit, and originality to everything he touched in advertising. From Mile Sur Mera Tumhara and Fevicol to Incredible India and Do Boond Zindagi Ke for polio drops, he reshaped how India spoke to itself. We worked together on the Umeed Se Dugna campaign for KBC and later as co-actors in Madras Café — the same spark of authenticity and humour always shone through.”
The advertising fraternity also highlighted Pandey’s role as a mentor and leader, noting how he nurtured talent and encouraged innovative thinking. “Piyush’s legacy is not just the work he created, but the people he inspired to dream bigger,” said one young creative professional.
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said Pandey was far more than just an advertising legend. "He was the voice that made India believe in its own story. He gave Indian advertising its self-confidence, its soul, its 'swadeshi' swagger. And he was a very good friend! Like a master batsman, he played every stroke with his heart. Today, India has lost a true son," Adani wrote in X.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra said Pandey has left "gigantic footprints" on the ad industry, recollecting that the adman's "hearty laughs and irrepressible zest for life" will be remembered more than the brands he built.
Noted broadcaster and cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle in a post on X said, "Piyush Pandey entered a profession that spoke in beautifully nuanced English 'aur usko apni zubaan ka khubsoorat zaika pesh kiya'. He flew high in the advertising world 'par kadam is sanskriti se alag kabhi nahi hue'."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to pay his condolences. "Shri Piyush Pandey Ji was admired for his creativity. He made a monumental contribution to the world of advertising and communications. I will fondly cherish our interactions over the years. Saddened by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he posted.
Calling Pandey a "titan and legend" of Indian advertising, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said he transformed communication by "bringing everyday idioms, earthy humour and genuine warmth".
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis described him as a "master of words" and a "perceptive personality".
Born to a family of nine children, before becoming 'India's Adman' Pandey tried his hands in tea tasting and construction work, besides being part of India's national obsession, cricket, and represented Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy.
Actor Ila Arun, his elder sister, told PTI that Pandey valued and nurtured every relationship, which ensured that many of the leaders he met ceased to be just clients. She called him the naughtiest of her nine siblings and said kite flying was his favourite activity.
Pandey is survived by his wife Neeta, a dog lover. The couple do not have any children, and called their dogs their family.
As the nation reflects on Piyush Pandey’s immense contributions to advertising and culture, his work continues to remind us that great storytelling transcends time and touches hearts, making him an enduring figure in India’s creative landscape.
With agency inputs
