Places of Worship Act: SC gives further extension to Centre for its response

The bench, also comprising Justice P.S. Narasimha, decided to give Centre time until the end of February 2023 to file its response and added that it would list the matter on a non-miscellaneous day.



Senior advocate Kapil Sibal submitted that a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had upheld the Act in the Ayodhya judgment and hence, the PILs are not maintainable. Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing one of the petitioners, however, said that the challenge is made against the legislation and not against any observation in the judgment.



The bench, in the order, recorded that Sibal sought to raise certain objections in connection with the maintainability of the petitions and added that such preliminary objections would be considered at the stage of hearing.