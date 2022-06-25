Places of Worship Act validates 'places of worship' made by 'barbaric invaders': PIL

"Rights to pray, profess, practice and propagate religion of Hindus Jains Buddhists Sikhs, guaranteed under Article 25, have been deliberately and brazenly offended by the Act. The Act blatantly offends the rights of Hindus Jains Buddhists Sikhs to restore, manage, maintain and administer the 'places of worship and pilgrimage', guaranteed under Article 26," read the PIL.



It further stated that the right to restore and preserve the script and culture of Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs, guaranteed under Article 29 has been brazenly offended by the Act. "Directives are nevertheless fundamental in the governance of the country and Article 49 directs the state to protect places of national importance from disfigurement and destruction.



"The state is obligated to respect the ideals and institutions and value and preserve the rich heritage of Indian culture. Only those places can be protected, which were erected or constructed in accordance with the personal laws of the person who erected/constructed them, but places erected/constructed in derogation of the personal law, cannot be termed a "place of worship, " it said.