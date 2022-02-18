Plagiarism row: HC restrains US historian from publishing defamatory content against Vikram Sampath

The Delhi High Court on Friday in an interim order, restrained American historian Audrey Truschke and others from publishing defamatory material against Historian and V.D. Savarkar's biographer, Vikram Sampath till April 1 on Twitter and other online or offline platforms.

Justice Amit Bansal was hearing a suit filed by Sampath against Truschke and others over a letter sent by them to Royal Historical Society raising allegations of plagiarism against Sampath with respect to a journal publication and his two-volume biography of Savarkar and some alleged defamatory tweets made concerning with it.