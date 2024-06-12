"Planned for A-plus but got B-minus BJP campaign": Gaurav Gogoi

Gaurav Gogoi is clear about the reason behind his landmark victory from Jorhat, Assam, in the Lok Sabha elections: he expected an A-plus attack but encountered a B-minus rival campaign.

To top it all, he says, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charisma and campaign had little impact.

Thrown into the deep end at an unfamiliar and newly reorganised constituency, with only one month to campaign, not many expected the young Congress star to win. But he took everyone by surprise — admirers as well as detractors — as he won the seat by a margin of 1.44 lakh votes.

His was one of only 3 victories for the Congress party across the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The BJP won 9.

In an interaction with PTI editors at the news agency's headquarters, Gogoi said people also found in the Congress a credible platform to vent their anger against the BJP rule, both at the state and national levels.

"In Assam, I saw a very dispirited and weak campaign by the BJP. I was expecting a much more forceful, meaningful, impactful campaign from the BJP and my planning was for that," he added