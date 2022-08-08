Planning your next vacation?

Some say travel is expensive but there are always ways to save a few bucks on travel. All it takes is a bit of determination and a quest to hunt for the right deals. How much will you save by hunting for travel deals - is something that we sure cannot guarantee. To save you from any stress later, Goibibo culls out simple yet effective ways to make your dream vacay easy on the pocket.

First, start with a travel fund. Financial planning never hurt anyone!: Make time your biggest currency. Start planning ahead of time for your vacation and avoid taking loans to fund your holiday. Diligently stash away some money every week into a liquid fund. Saving on a weekly basis instead of a monthly one helps you break down the contribution to smaller accessible amounts that don't pinch as much.

40-50 per cent deals on hotels are up for grabs, every day: Imagine this: Travel is on the cards, and you have your dream travel list ready, from the type of local cuisine that you are waiting to indulge in to your dreamy stay at a hotel overseeing the majestic hills of Himalayas. While you just cannot help but get excited about this travel pops, the quintessential question, am I on a budget, or is this travel eating into my savings? To your surprise, there are platforms like Goibibo that offer daily steal deals that can make help make your hotel stays cheaper by 40-50 per cent.