Planting of stories by CBI reflects the lowest ebb in political discourse: Congress

The Congress has come out in strong defence of P. Chidambaram after

the CBI conducted searches at multiple premises belonging to him and his MP son Karti Chidambaram on Tuesday in connection with a fresh case of Chinese visa issued for illegal gratification.



Taking to Twitter, Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala said: "Mr. @PChidambaram_IN is a Nationalist & a Patriot, whose commitment to the country is unquestionable."



He alleged that CBI is planting story to malign him. "To plant source based preposterous allegations against a former Home Minister & Finance Minister by CBI reflects the lowest ebb in political discourse."