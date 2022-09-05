Plea against political parties using religion in their symbols: SC notice to ECI

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice on a plea seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to cancel the symbol and name allotted to political parties which are using religion or carrying religious connotations in their symbols.

The plea filed by Syed Waseem Rizwi, through advocate Abhikalp Pratap Singh, said the petition deals with the mandate of Representation of People's Act (RPA) 1951 and Constitution and how constitutional values are part and parcel of RPA and can be witnessed under sections 29A, 123 (3), and 123 (3A) of the Act.

The plea submitted that using religion to lure voters is strictly prohibited under section 123 of RPA citing the secular values of the Constitution.