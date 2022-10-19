Plea filed in SC seeking CBI probe in IPS Aditya Kumar case

A day after Bihar government suspended former Gaya SSP Aditya Kumar, a senior lawyer of Patna High Court on Wednesday filed a petition against DGP S.K. Singhal seeking a CBI inquiry into the matter.



Lawyer Mani Bhushon Pratap Singh filed a writ petition in the top court seeking a probe in the high profile case. He alleged that the act of a DGP rank officer has maligned the image of the entire judiciary system.



Singh alleged that since the Economic Offence Unit (EOU) comes under DGP Singhal, he might influence the investigation.



"We need a CBI inquiry in this matter as this investigation has maligned the image of the judiciary. I believe that a DGP rank officer cannot come under the pressure of a cyber fraudster and give a clean chit to a tainted IPS officer Aditya Kumar. How could a DGP give a clean chit to him only on the basis of phone calls," Singh said.

Following this case, the home department of Bihar has suspended Aditya Kumar after the arrest of his friend Abhishek Agrawal. The two appear to have hatched a deep conspiracy to apply pressure on DGP to get clean chit in a liquor violation case lodged against ex-SSP of Gaya Aditya Kumar.