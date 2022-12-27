Plea in SC challenges Centre's decision to set up panel to examine granting SC status to religious converts

The petitioner submitted that the Union government has formed multiple commissions over the years and the appointment of a new commission will further delay the hearing of the issue in the apex court.



The top court is already seized of a number of petitions which were filed in 2004.



"The petitioner is aggrieved because the main Writ Petition (Civil) No. 180/ 2004 and related petitions are pending for the past 18 years. The apprehension of the petitioner is that if the present commission is allowed, the hearing on the main petition may be further delayed causing irreparable damage to the Christians of Scheduled caste origin, who are denied this SC privileges for the last 72 years.



"It is also affecting the fundamental rights of the affected community, giving speedy justice is mandatory as per Article 21," the plea, filed through advocate Franklin Caesar Thomas, said.



Besides Balakrishnan, the three-member panel includes retired IAS officer Ravinder Kumar Jain and member UGC Professor Sushma Yadav, according to a gazette notification issued by the Social Justice and Empowerment ministry.