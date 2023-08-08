Plea in SC over hate speeches calling for killing and boycott of Muslims

The application claimed open calls for violence and boycott of Muslims were made by a VHP leader in the presence of police in Sagar in Madhya Pradesh on August 4.



"It is submitted that such rallies that demonize communities and openly call for violence and killing of people are not limited in terms of their impact to just those areas that are presently dealing with communal tensions but will inevitably lead to communal disharmony and violence of an unfathomable scale across the country," it said.



It has sought directions to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi and Director General of Police of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and other authorities to take adequate action and ensure such rallies are not allowed.



If the authorities concerned fail to stop such rallies, an explanation be sought from them asking what measures the had taken and why they failed to prevent them, the petition says. It has sought immediate action against police officials participating in such rallies or failing to ensure that hate speeches are not delivered.