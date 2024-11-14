Plea in Supreme Court seeks suspension of ongoing NEET-PG counselling

An application has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking suspension of the ongoing NEET-PG counselling for admissions.

The application has been filed in the pending petition challenging the lack of transparency in the conduct of the NEET-PG 2024 examination.

The application said that despite clear directions given by the apex court for disposal of the matter on 19 November, an attempt is being made by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to carry out counselling in a hurried manner prior to the date fixed, to defeat the rights of the petitioner candidates.

“Since this Hon’ble Court has already directed the matter to be listed on 19.11.2024, the petitioners pray that the MCC may be directed to defer the counselling for NEET PG 2024 until the present petition is heard, lest the subject matter become infructuous and fait accompli on the petitioners,” it added.

The MCC released the counselling schedule 2024 on 1 November, where the deadline for choice-filling for Round 1 is fixed for November 17 and seat allotment is scheduled to take place on 18 and 19 November.

In their plea filed before the apex court, NEET-PG aspirants claimed that the introduction of two shifts, normalisation method, and change in the tie-breaker criterion just three days before the examination affected the students adversely.