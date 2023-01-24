Plea of Bilkis Bano against grant of remission to convicts could not be heard in SC

"It was also reported heavily that Muslims of the area started fleeing away from Rahimabad in fear after release of these 11 convicts," the plea said.



The top court is already seized of PILs filed by CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali, Revati Laul, an independent journalist, Roop Rekha Verma, who is a former vice chancellor of the Lucknow University, and TMC MP Mahua Moitra against the release of the convicts.



Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing the riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning incident. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed.



The investigation in the case was handed over to the CBI and the trial was transferred to a Maharashtra court by the Supreme Court.



A special CBI court in Mumbai had on January 21, 2008 sentenced the 11 to life imprisonment on charges of gang-rape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven members of her family.



Their conviction was later upheld by the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court.



The 11 men convicted in the case walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy. They had completed more than 15 years in jail.