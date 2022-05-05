Pleasant morning in Delhi, minimum temp 22.4 deg C

It was a pleasant morning in Delhi on Thursday as the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average, on the back of hailstorms and rains in parts of the city the previous evening.



The weather office said between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 8.30 am on Thursday the Safdarjung observatory -- the city's base station -- recorded 1 mm rainfall.



"There will be a partly cloudy sky on Thursday with a possibility of thunder and lightning. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 39 degrees Celsius," an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.