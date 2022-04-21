PM cannot imprison truth, Mevani's arrest undemocratic: Rahul Gandhi

Flaying the arrest of Mevani, Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, said it is an insult to the people who elected him as a public representative.

"Modi ji, you can try to crush dissent by abusing the state machinery. But you can never imprison the truth," Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter, using hashtag "#DaroMat" and "#SatyamevaJayate".

He tagged a report saying that Assam Police has taken Mevani into custody over his tweets on Prime Minister Modi.

"The undemocratic manner in which Assam Police has detained Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, is anti constitutional move and an insult to the people who have elected him as a public representative. Congress workers will raise their voice against oppression," the Congress said on its official Twitter handle in Hindi.